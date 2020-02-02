The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is optimistic that its agitation for Biafra will soon be realized as the leadership of the Republican Party in Iowa, United States reportedly invited Nnamdi Kanu to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally.

The group claimed its leader, Kanu was invited to the political rally as a special guest of honour on Thursday, January 30, 2020, adding that the development was an indication that the realisation of a sovereign state of Biafra was at hand, Punch reports.

IPOB made this known in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The group said it was ironic that Kanu, who was labelled a terrorist by his home government was treated as an important personality in an event attended by the US president.

The statement read in part, “We, the global family of IPOB, wish to appreciate the leadership of the US Republican Party in Iowa for their invitation to our great leader Nnamdi Kanu as a special guest at Trump’s campaign rally at Des Moines Iowa last Thursday.”

IPOB reassured the people of Biafra of its commitment to actualising the republic of Biafra, saying its collaboration with some powerful countries is already yielding results.