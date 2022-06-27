IPOB orders sit-at-home, Tuesday as Nnamdi Kanu goes to court

IPOB said the sit-at-home order was to mark the court appearance of its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The normal Monday sit-at-home in the Southeast still kept residents indoors as banks, markets, shops and other commercial activities closed in Anambra and other States.

However, speaking with reporters, Powerful said: “Everybody knows that we announced last time that any day our leader will appear in court everybody will solidarize with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Therefore, tomorrow (Tuesday) will be sit-ay-home in Igbo land and other areas.”