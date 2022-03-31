RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IPOB opposes move to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced its opposition to the attempt aimed at naming the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group's stance was contained in a statement released on Monday, March 28, 2022 by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

IPOB claimed in the statement that Buhari doesn't merit such recognition because he has continued to sideline its people completely since he came into power.

It also accused Buhari of looking on as security operatives continued to carry out unjustified killings of South-East youths.

IPOB argued that the bridge should rather be named "Achuzie Bridge” or any other prominent person of Igbo extraction, adding that no big project in the North has been named after any Igbo man.

The statement read in part, “Under his watch, terrorists masquerading as Fulani herdsmen have invaded our communities killing innocent men and women after destroying our farms with their cows.”

The group also denied claims that it tried to disturb the construction of the Second Niger Bridge as alleged by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

IPOB said, “This is another lie from the pit of hell. We want to challenge Fashola to substantiate his claims. Did IPOB in any way physically interfere with the construction of the bridge by either directly or indirectly hindering any worker either foreign or local handling the project?

“Fashola should know that if not for IPOB that has ensured security in the South East, the workers of Julius Berger would have run away from the site a long time ago. If the second Niger Bridge is being done in the North, Boko Haram, Ansaru, ISWAP, and the pampered bandits would have chased them away. That shows them that South East is more peaceful than the North.”

The group added that "sycophants" in Buhari's government derive pleasure in tagging IPOB with all sort of names to deceive the president.

“South East has more credible names and more important persons who the Federal Government can name the second Niger bridge after. We have a galaxy of accomplished Africans like Chief Chinua Achebe, Chu Okongwu, Cyprian Ekwensi, Alexander Ekwueme, Chief Michael Okpara, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, Mbonu Ojike, Chief Kenneth Dike, Eni Njoku, Dora Akunyili, Dr Sam Mbakwe, Achuzie, Phillips Efiong and the living legend Chief Amaechi Mbazuruike.

“All these names mentioned above are eminently qualified for second Niger Bridge to be named after them. The Second Niger Bridge was awarded in 1979 by the Shehu Shagari regime and since then, no administration found it worthy to execute it but IPOB agitation for self-determination pushed this APC administration to reluctantly embark on its construction using the funds past Nigerian politicians looted and starched away in Europe.

“We are aware of the condition given by a certain European country that they will only release stolen funds starched away in their country if the funds will be channeled towards the construction of the Second Niger Bridge. This is what compelled the Nigerian government to embark on the Bridge project not out of love for the Igbo people of Biafra. We reject naming the bridge after Buhari when we have other better names.”

The Second Nigeria Bridge is nearing completion with construction reaching over 90 per cent.

According to Fashola, the bridge will be ready for commissioning by the third quarter of the year.

