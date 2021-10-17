RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IPOB denies ordering sit-at-home over #EndSARS anniversary

Authors:

bayo wahab
IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)
IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied the reports that it ordered a three day-sit-at-home action to commemorate the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

The reports claimed that IPOB declared Monday, Tuesday and Thursday as sit-at-home days.

But the group in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Sunday, October 17, 2021, described the reports as fake news.

Powerful said IPOB only approved a sit-at-home order on Thursday to solidarise with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over his arraignment by the Federal Government at the Federal High court in Abuja.

He also said the group cancelled its weekly sit-at-home order when it realised that unnamed people wanted to take advantage of the order to unleash mayhem on people of the South East region.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPOB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21 for our leader, and One year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood. IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home order except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court.”

Powerful, however, urged members of the group to shun the report.

The statement further reads, “For the sake of clarity, IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home except on Thursday, October 21 when our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court in Abuja. Biafrans will solidarise with him by staying indoors on that day because we are all in the struggle together. He did nothing to deserve any persecution by the federal government. We seriously warn all those behind this rumour to retrace their steps and stop tarnishing the good image of IPOB.

“As a responsible and responsive movement, we stopped Monday Sit-at-home in the interest of our people. When we discovered that hooligans and paid agents of death wanted to hijack the opportunity to unleash mayhem on our people and cleverly blame it on IPOB, we stopped it.”

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu has asked his followers to observe a dry fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday, October 21, 2020.

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said the IPOB leader asked him to assure his followers that he is strong and ready for his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

