Security operatives kill IPOB commander, 6 others in Imo

The men were killed during an early morning raid on their hideout at Awomama village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

According to Punch, three policemen and one army officer sustained serious bullet injuries during the exchange of gunfire with the militia members.

A security source, disclosed to the newspaper that Ikonta and his men were responsible for the attack on the Imo State Police headquarters and the Nigerian Custodial facility on April 5, 2021.

The source said, “As the security forces approached the base of the insurgents, they came under rapid fire from the group. In a bold response, the joint security forces fought back gallantly.

“The forces eventually neutralized the overall commander of the insurgents in the South-East popularly known as Commander Ikonso and six other armed fighters of the insurgent group.

“Commander Ikonso is known as the Vice President- designate as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind and coordinator of the attack on the Imo police headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.”