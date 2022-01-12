IPOB asks southeast governors to deal with ‘criminals’ enforcing sit-at-home

The secessionist group in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful distanced itself from the shooting incident that happened in Enugu on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Describing the incident as senseless, IPOB said the shooting was carried out by miscreants and cultists recruited by politicians.

Powerful said despite IPOB suspending the Monday sit-at-home since September 19, 2021, the miscreants still connive with security agencies to inflict pain on residents of the region.

Pulse Nigeria

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the senseless shooting in Enugu State on Monday by hoodlums and cultists recruited and sponsored by some evil politicians in the state, who derive joy in spilling the blood of their fellow citizens.

“We have on several occasions explained that IPOB has not authorised anybody to enforce the Monday sit-at-home, which has been suspended since September 19, 2021. Anybody unleashing sorrow on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order is a criminal and does not deserve pity.

“Despite the suspension of the Monday sit-at-home since September 19, 2021, some unscrupulous elements and criminals conniving with security agencies and our enemies have continued to inflict pain on our people. Their aim is to blackmail IPOB, but they will continue to fail.

“Now, we want to inform our people to stand firm in the fight for their liberty. IPOB did not ask anybody to enforce sit-at-home of any kind. Henceforth, the ESN operatives will come from the bushes and forests and go after these criminals unleashing mayhem on innocent people and visitors to Biafra land in the name of enforcing the non-existent Monday sit-at-home order.”

The group, therefore, urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and other governors in the region to deal with those using the non-existent Monday sit-at-home to torture the people of the region.

IPOB also asked southeast residents to “skin alive any idiot caught inflicting sorrow” on them.

The statement further reads: “We also ask the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to deal decisively with any hoodlum using the Monday sit-at-home to torture innocent citizens/residents of the state. No genuine member of IPOB or ESN operative is involved in any enforcement of the Monday sit-at-home order. Anybody doing so is working against Biafra restoration.

“We equally call on our people and members of the public to skin alive any idiot caught inflicting sorrow on the people in the name of enforcing the non-existent Monday sit-at-home order. Such evil soul and messenger of death does not deserve to live. Those shooting sporadically in the market are criminals and bandits using the name of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and the ESN to humiliate our people and demonise the movement. Their aim is to give the Federal Government an excuse to hold our leader perpetually in detention.

“The ESN operatives must be ready to confront criminals creating these problems in the name of the ESN and IPOB in the region. We have suspended the Monday sit-at-home a long time ago, and we have not rescinded that decision. Biafrans must be strong to withstand our enemies and their collaborators every Monday.

“IPOB was not formed to terrorise people. We remain peaceful and focused on the pursuit of Biafra freedom and independence.

“Governor Ugwuanyi and other governors in the region must provide security for our people on Mondays, because the ESN is now ready to confront these criminals.”

It would be recalled that IPOB recently promised to showcase the achievements it has so far recorded in its fight for secession.