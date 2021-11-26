RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has backed the Federal Government’s plan to remove subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol by 2021.

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022.
IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022.

IPMAN’s President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Aug. 16 had no provision for subsidy.

Recommended articles

NAN reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had announced that the government would remove fuel subsidy and replace it with a monthly N5,000 transport grant to about 40 million poor Nigerians.

Okoronkwo said: ”We, as marketers have always advised the government to remove petrol subsidy because it is not in the interest of development of the downstream sector.

“We welcome the decision of the government to stop subsidising petrol by 2022 and we are hoping it will attract more investments to the sector, especially with the passage of PIA.

“What we want is that a level playing field be provided for everyone in the sector to encourage competition once the subsidy is removed.”

He, however, advised the government to reinvest the subsidy savings in critical areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture and other sectors that would increase revenue accruing to the country.

Also, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, immediate-past President, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), said continued subsidising of petrol was not sustainable in light of current economic realities.

He said the 2022 deadline was realistic and its impact might be mitigated with the coming on stream of the 650,000BPD Dangote Refinery, Bua Group Refinery, Waltersmith Refinery and other modular refineries.

Oyebanji, who is the Managing Director of 11 Plc, however , faulted the plan to replace the subsidy with cash transfer to Nigerians due to lack of a reliable data base in the country.

“In my personal opinion, I am of the view that such funds should be channeled to areas like education and mass transportation that would be accessible to ordinary Nigerians,” Oyebanji said.

An oil and gas expert, Mr Wilson Opuwei, said the conversation about fuel subsidy in Nigeria should have been a thing of the past because it was an obvious wastage of the nation’s resources.

Opuwei, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dateline Energy Services Ltd., maintained that the elites were the major beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy regime.

He said: “We should let market forces determine the price of petrol and other products, not government dolling out subsidies with funds that we don’t even have.

“What government should be doing is to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive, and once Nigerians are economically empowered, we will not be having this debate on petrol subsidy.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

Passengers influx: NRC set to add more coaches to Warri-Itakpe route

Passengers influx: NRC set to add more coaches to Warri-Itakpe route

UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students

UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students

Reps concerned 'Mkpuru Mmiri' drug addiction is destroying youths in southeast

Reps concerned 'Mkpuru Mmiri' drug addiction is destroying youths in southeast

Zamfara alleges irregularities in cash transfer programme, urges FG to investigate

Zamfara alleges irregularities in cash transfer programme, urges FG to investigate

Czech President hospitalized again after positive COVID test

Czech President hospitalized again after positive COVID test

Regulator approves vaccines for 5-11-year-old children in EU

Regulator approves vaccines for 5-11-year-old children in EU

Engaging with people should be politicians’ major concern – Osinbajo

Engaging with people should be politicians’ major concern – Osinbajo

NLC rejects ₦5000 stipend to replace fuel subsidy

NLC rejects ₦5000 stipend to replace fuel subsidy

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]