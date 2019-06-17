The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged United Nations to work closely with Nigerian government and all registered political parties in Nigeria to further deepen the country’s democracy.

IPAC National Chairman, Chief Peter Ameh made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Ameh made the call while reacting to the statement credited to the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa, Mohammed Chambas on numbers of registered parties in Nigeria.

He expressed concern that Chambas during his visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the high number of political parties in West African countries posed challenges to electorate.

Ameh, who is also the National Chairman of Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) said the position of Chambas was condemnable, as it encouraged autocracy.

“According to records, the UN came into being in 1945, following the devastation of the Second World War, with one central mission: the maintenance of international peace and security.

“The UN does this by working to prevent conflict; helping parties in conflict make peace; peacekeeping; and creating the conditions to allow peace to hold and flourish,” he said.

Ameh said it was indeed of great concern to hear Chambas expressing such views as he did, in 21st century when democracy and world peace was under threat in most African countries as a result of dictatorships and perceived centralisation of governments.

He said that he condemned the position that the multi – party democracy which Nigerians currently enjoyed “pose a serious challenge as it hinders the electorate from taking informed decisions.”

He said that multiparty system was fought for by the country’s eminent jurists including Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“To further state that the result of such sacrifices by patriotic Nigerians, is a serious challenge, which “distracts from the quality of the process” shows the extent to which Chambas understands Nigeria’s democratic struggles and the threats incidental thereto.

“I hereby call on the UN to work closely with the Nigerian government and all registered political parties in Nigeria to further deepen the country’s democracy with a view to enhancing its inclusivity.

“It must be noted that the current number of registered political parties in Nigeria has afforded over 200 million Nigerian citizens, the opportunity to be part of the electoral processes in Nigeria,” he said.

Ameh also urged the UN to concentrate more efforts on security challenges and high level of unemployment in Nigeria, which according to him, were the real threats that ought to be of great concern to the UN.