IOM, FG repatriates 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, 125 are females, 22 are males and eight infants.

IOM, FG repatriates 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya
This is contained in a statement issued by the IOM on Wednesday in Lagos. The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, late Tuesday evening on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG,

It added that of 155 returnees that arrived, 125 were females, 22 males and eight infants.

IOM said that officials of he National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Port Health Service, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRM) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were at the airport to receive the returnees.

