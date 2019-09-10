The Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFCGS) on Tuesday urged youths in Nigeria to invest their resources in agriculture rather than in sports betting.

Mr Retson Tedheke, the National Coordinator of the group, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ga’ate in Kokona Local Government area of Nasarawa State.

Tedheke said that there would be food security, improved employment generation and revenue base if Nigerian youths could invest their money in agriculture.

“My advice to young Nigerians is that they should stop investing money in sports betting.

“Records have shown that Nigerians are spending N80 billion every month in sports betting and there are much lesser percentage of Nigerians who win the net.

Invest in agriculture rather than sports betting, group urges youths [Legit]

“If these huge monies are channeled into agriculture, it will help a lot in boosting food security, the nation’s employment generation and the country’s revenue base.

“I want to tell young Nigerians that if you do not work, you will not eat and every man that works will make money,’’ he said.

Tedheke advised Nigerians, especially youths, to be hardworking and to engage in meaningful ventures to become self-reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

He reiterated the group’s commitment to growing different crops and rearing livestock to feed Nigerians and boost the country’s socio-economic development.