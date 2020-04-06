Techinnover has developed the COVID-19 Watch Bot to help curb the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s unverified announcement that Chloroquine is a cure for the deadly coronavirus, hospitals in Nigeria reported several cases of Chloroquine poisoning due to overdose.

This is a glimpse of the unfortunate impact of misinformation and the core reason why Techinnover launched the COVID-19 Watch Bot.

Our mission is to limit the spread of misinformation about the COVID19 epidemic and spread hope by leveraging AI technology to automate the delivery of verified and up-to-date information, news updates, health tips, and more. We are committed to the continuous upgrade of the bot’s capacity, exploring more channels like Whatsapp, supporting the NCDC with critical data, and supporting relief efforts through strategic partnerships.

All our data is sourced from the World Health Organization and several associated diseases and control centres worldwide. The bot is hosted on Facebook Messenger, just click HERE or the button below and say “Hi” to get started.

Instagram @Techinnover & Twitter @Covid19WatchBot

