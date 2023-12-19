InterswitchSPAK 5.0: An exciting display of brilliance, passion, tenacity

As the competition advances week by week, the journey so far has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, filled with suspense, drama, and, most importantly, the brilliance of the 81 contestants vying for the coveted prizes.

The competition, a CSR initiative of the Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading digital payment and commerce companies, underscores the technology-focused company’s commitment to the development of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) across Africa.

This year’s edition kicked off with the preliminary stage, where contestants showcased their knowledge and problem-solving skills in STEM subjects. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation as we saw each contestant navigate a barrage of intellectually stimulating questions.

The coveted prizes for this milestone edition are not just a substantial financial award, but an investment in the future leaders of STEM-led innovation in Africa.

The first-place winner will be honoured with a university education scholarship, valued at ₦7.5 million that spans five years, inclusive of a monthly stipend, a brand-new laptop, and the bragging right as the best STEM student in Nigeria.

The second-place winner will receive a ₦4 million university education scholarship support spread over three years, including a monthly stipend, and a brand-new laptop. The third-place winner will be rewarded with a ₦1 million scholarship support for an entire year of university education.

So far, twenty-four outstanding students have emerged victorious from the preliminaries and secured their spots in the semi-final stage of the competition.

These bright minds have demonstrated not only their academic excellence but also their resilience in the face of intellectually stimulating challenges. As they prepare to take the next leap in this journey to the semi-finals, the excitement among participants and viewers at home remains palpable.

The competition is not only a test of academic acumen but a multifaceted celebration of academic achievement, personal growth, resilience under immense pressure, and an enduring passion for knowledge.

It encapsulates the holistic development of the participating students who have not only acquired knowledge but have also cultivated the skills and mindset necessary for a lifelong journey of learning and discovery.

Understanding the critical role STEM subjects will have in influencing innovation across crucial economic sectors in Africa, Interswitch has taken decisive action to encourage and support bright young minds in pursuing these subjects.

As InterswitchSPAK 5.0 continues to unfold, it leaves a trail of inspiration and excitement. Stay tuned as the journey unfolds, and we witness the crowning of the next generation of intellectual giants in the final stages of the InterswitchSPAK 5.0 edition.

To be a part of the excitement of InterswitchSPAK 5.0, tune in to DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154 every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. If you miss out on the Sunday broadcast – there’s a repeat programme on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm on the same channel. Additionally, you can catch the program on AIT Network every Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

