Internet users in Nigeria hit 106m in September

Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 106 million in September, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The NCC made this known on Friday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for September posted on its website.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile was the biggest loser.

The data also showed that overall internet users increased to 105,980, 062 in September from the 104,628,342 in August showing an increase of 1, 351,720.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained the more with 1,010, 264 new internet users in September increasing its subscription to 40,469,906 as against 39, 459,642 in August.

It said that Airtel gained 417,171 new users increasing its subscription in September to 27, 925,411 compared to 27,508,240 in August.

Globacom gained 14,840 new internet users, increasing its subscription in September to 27,433,607 from 27, 418,767 recorded in August.

It further showed that 9mobile, lost 90,555 internet users in September decreasing its subscription to 10,151,138 as against 10, 241,693 recorded in August.