ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Internet fraudster bags 3 months in jail for scamming Interswitch of ₦3bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict pleaded guilty to charges related to the misappropriation of funds amounting to ₦3 billion belonging to Interswitch Ltd.

Handcuffed man in prison [Illustration purpose / loopJamaica]
Handcuffed man in prison [Illustration purpose / loopJamaica]

Recommended articles

The convict pleaded guilty to charges related to the misappropriation of funds amounting to ₦3 billion belonging to Interswitch Ltd.

Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the ruling, explaining the importance of accountability and restitution in cases of financial crimes. Ogunleye's sentence is set to commence from February 5th, and he will remain in custody until the payment of a fine totaling N1 million.

The court further stipulated that Ogunleye must forfeit substantial assets acquired through illicit means. These include a Toyota Corolla 2014 Model, numerous bank accounts holding approximately ₦1.7 billion, and various properties such as shops in Kuje Shopping Complex and a luxurious detached duplex in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea bargain agreement, filed on February 2, 2024 revealed Ogunleye's acknowledgment of guilt regarding two counts of fraud. He agreed to surrender all assets obtained through criminal activities, even those discovered post-conviction.

The charges against Ogunleye, detailed in a document marked FHC/ABJ/CR/596/2023, accuse him of utilising various bank accounts to unlawfully siphon funds from Interswitch Limited. The Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015, outlines the legal basis for these accusations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian girls fully protected from FGM menace

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian girls fully protected from FGM menace

Internet fraudster bags 3 months in jail for scamming Interswitch of ₦3bn

Internet fraudster bags 3 months in jail for scamming Interswitch of ₦3bn

Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Trial of Yahaya Bello’s cousin hits snag over prosecution witness' health

Trial of Yahaya Bello’s cousin hits snag over prosecution witness' health

Minister of Finance Edun commends economic progress under Tinubu

Minister of Finance Edun commends economic progress under Tinubu

Governor Mutfwang sacks heads of tertiary institutions, dissolves governing board

Governor Mutfwang sacks heads of tertiary institutions, dissolves governing board

Al-Muhibbah Open University begins academic session with 14 courses

Al-Muhibbah Open University begins academic session with 14 courses

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde