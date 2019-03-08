A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, said Buhari stated this on the occasion of this years International Womens Day.

President Buhari noted that the current election season had brought out in bold relief once again the crucial role women play in our lives as a people.

They have stood up to be counted as aspirants, candidates, mobilizers, and voters. Indeed, what can we ever do without our women in all phases of our lives.

He recalled diverse positions being held by women as Ministers, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, chief executives of agencies, permanent secetaries, directors-general, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and many others, and reiterated that things could only get better at the Next Level.

Hand in hand with our women, we will build the country of our dreams, where there will be equal opportunity for all, he said.

According to President Buhari, the fact that some of governments most important policies and programmes like straightening of the hitherto dysfunctional pensions system, Africas largest Social Investment Programme (SIP) and diaspora engagements among others, are headed by women, is indicative of the worth and value the government places on them.

On a day like this, I hereby extol and appreciate them, on behalf of all other Nigerians, the President affirmed.

International Womens Day is designed to celebrate the potential, progress, and accomplishments of women, and to highlight the utmost importance of creating a world that presents equal opportunities for women and men.

Theme for this years celebration is Balance For Better.