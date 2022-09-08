International Law expert becomes UNILORIN new VC

“I am glad to inform you that the Council has, after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin”, Yazid said.

He said that the emergence of Egbewole followed a rigorous selection procedure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbewole will take over from the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Suleyman Abdulkareem, whose tenure ends on Oct.15.

The Unilorin Pro-Chancellor said that 13 candidates were shortlisted out of 29 applicants for the post of the vice-chancellor.

NAN reports that the University of Ilorin, had in March 2022 placed an advertorial for application into the office of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Yazid said that the shortlisted candidates had their applications processed for over a period of four days before the council decided to settle for Egbewole.

“When the applications were received, the Council constituted a Selection Board to assess and shortlist suitable candidates.

“In the end, we shortlisted 13 candidates, who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions.

“We interacted with them and processed their applications for over a period of four days.

“We checked and double-checked their credentials. We closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfill the vision and mission of the university.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students.