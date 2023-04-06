The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

News Agency Of Nigeria

Danmadami said that those calling for interim government were just trying to be mischievous.

Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami (TheAfricaReport)
Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami (TheAfricaReport)

Recommended articles

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this while addressing newsmen at the bi-weekly briefing on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami said that those calling for interim government were just trying to be mischievous, adding that the constitution did not provide for an interim national government.

“On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate. An election has been conducted and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that is mandated has announced a president elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like interim national government.

“So I think people were just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know that.

“The constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering on and that is our stand.

“It is unconstitutional so anything unconstitutional as far as I am concerned is not applicable,” he said.

Danmadami said the Operation Safe Conduct which was conducted towards the successful conduct of the elections to support police and INEC was successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the military was also ready to provide similar support towards the conduct of the remaining election in two states, where elections were declared inconclusive.

According to him, the military is still working round the clock to make sure there is peace and security in the country.

“During the brief, we told you the number of people that have been kidnapped and we equally told you the efforts of the military to ensure those kidnapped victims are rescued.

“So, we will continue to carry out our responsibility to the best of ability while calling on the civil populace to support us,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC launches Club in Baze University to check internet fraud

EFCC launches Club in Baze University to check internet fraud

Interim government is a needless distraction - Sen. Nnamani

"Interim government is a needless distraction" - Sen. Nnamani

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

Buhari raises alarm over ₦80 levy on out-of-school kids

Buhari raises alarm over ₦80 levy on out-of-school kids

CJ urges Ogun magistrates to embrace digital technology

CJ urges Ogun magistrates to embrace digital technology

Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

Don't stage ENDSARS-like protests over Tinubu's win, Sen. Adeola tells youths

Don't stage ENDSARS-like protests over Tinubu's win, Sen. Adeola tells youths

Nigeria secures $800 million from World Bank to give poor people

Nigeria secures $800 million from World Bank to give poor people

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration