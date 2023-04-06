The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Interim government is a needless distraction" - Sen. Nnamani

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said those behind the plot were enemies of Nigeria.

Chimaroke Nnamani.
Chimaroke Nnamani.

Nnamani, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said that ING was absurd and had no place in modern day democratic rule, saying that those behind the plot were enemies of Nigeria.

“The presidential election has been conducted and a winner has been declared.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Interim government is a needless distraction.

“Asiwaju will be sworn in on May 29, and he will hit the ground running.’’

Nnamani believes that Tinubu would not deviate from his avowed commitment to the programmes of social protection, national transformation and restructuring.

He expressed optimism that a Tinubu led administration would address critical infrastructural development, youth unemployment, women empowerment and the challenges facing the girl-child.

The former governor of Enugu state predicted that a Tinubu led administration would ensure budget enhancements needed to address complex issues in health, education, social service sectors including portable drinking water and environmental sanitation.

He expressed optimism that the forthcoming administration would rejuvenate international recognitions and awareness that would attract other nations to invest in Nigeria and consequently turn the nation’s economy around.

He enjoined Nigerians across the divide to support the incoming administration which he hoped would be a government of national unity where no section of Nigeria would be marginalised or shortchanged in the scheme of things.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

