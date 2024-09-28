ADVERTISEMENT
Boko Haram terrorist, Abacha surrenders after intense operations by troops

News Agency Of Nigeria

He explained that the suspect is currently providing valuable intelligence to the authorities.

Boko Haram terrorist, Abacha surrenders after intense operations by troops [NAN]
Boko Haram terrorist, Abacha surrenders after intense operations by troops [NAN]

Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osaba, Chief Military Information officer of the MNJTF, Ndjamena, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Osaba said that Abacha, a key figure in several terrorist operations, admitted to participating in multiple operations along the Mongunu-Baga axis.

He said that Abacha attributed his surrender to the intense operations of the MNJTF and his dwindling interest in the cause.

Osaba said that on surrender, Abacha handed over one AK 47 Rifle, a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a mobile phone, an Airtel SIM card, and N32,500.

He explained that the suspect is currently providing valuable intelligence to the authorities.

In a separate operation, MNJTF troops, in conjunction with intelligence operatives, ambushed Boko Haram terrorists conveying large logistics supplies in three Toyota vehicles under the cover of darkness.

According to him, the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, killing one and forcing others to flee, abandoning their supplies.

Osaba said that recovered items included three Toyota vehicles loaded with assorted foodstuffs, sundry items, and N2,000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

