Intending pilgrims from Kano state have commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for facilitating the supply of quality food for their breakfast and supper.

They gave the commendation in an interview with Journalists on the sideline of their breakfast in Madinah on Monday.

One of the intending pilgrims, Alhaji Gbadamasi Sani said he and his colleagues were satisfied with the quantity of food being served.

According to him,the positive development has given them value for their money and enhanced their comfort in Madinah.

He noted that not only were the intending pilgrims served with their required ration,”there is always extra food for intending pilgrims who need extra food."

He said they were being served with semovita, rice, bread, tea, banana, orange among others.

“Every intending pilgrim is satisfied with the food we are being served,we have no complain about the nature of food given to us,” another intending pilgrim, Mal. Ahmed Gunkure, said.

He, however, frowned at the unrestrained attitude of some of his colleagues who he said, cashed on the development to indulge in over feeding.

Ahmed urged intending pilgrims to desist from such act in the interest of justice, adding that such behaviour, if not checked, could deny others their ration.

Meanwhile, Madinah has continued to receive intending pilgrims from Nigeria with Nasarawa state intending pilgrims being the latest as at the time of this report.

Same goes for other nations such as China, Indonesia and other African countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),reports that besides their religious rites, derivable from hajj, intending pilgrims from all walks of life, particularly Nigerians, are seen exchanging pleasantries with intending pilgrims from other nations, to foster unity among nations.

About six states have so far transported their intending pilgrims to Madinah for Hajj which will also take the intending pilgrims to Makkah, two weeks from now.