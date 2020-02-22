Tarfa said this on Saturday in Kontagora at the celebration of combined NACA, NATRAC and 311 Artillery Regiment of West African Social Activities (WASA).

He said that the military would continue to introduce stringent security measures to deal with any form of security threats in the country.

He explained that the involvement of NACA, NATRAC and 311 Regiment operations had enhanced the effectiveness of the Army, and commended other security agencies in Kontagora for the synergy over years.

Speaking earlier, Maj. Gen. U. S. Yakubu, Commander, Nigeria Army Corps Artillery (NACA), Kontagora, had said that the Army had always maintained and sustained its traditions in addition to promoting regimentation even in the face of harsh security realities.

ALSO READ: Nigerians should be prepared to pay more for electricity — TCN boss

”WASA, a special event, provides an avenue to appraise troops performances in the previous year. Clearly, we have been able to conduct all our scheduled activities of the year creditably well.

“Reports available from the field shows that troops taking part in various operations across the country are trying their utmost best despite various challenges facing them,” he said.