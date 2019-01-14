Former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has saluted the Armed Forces for their commitment to ensure peace in the country and urged Nigerians to support their efforts.

Babangida said in a statement on Monday in Minna to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day that the military have done well in turning back the insurgents in the Northeast and other criminals in parts of the country.

”Every year, our valiant Armed Forces majestically roll out their drums to honour our slain fallen heroes, with streams of organised fascinating events coming to a climax on 15th January.

“As we prepare to celebrate this year’s Remembrance Day, we should not be oblivious of the fact that our military is presently faced with horrific challenges in the crucial counter-insurgency war, and activities of other blood-thirsty armed groups.

”This is necessary as our Army is undeniably a professional military establishment that has over the years achieved remarkable successes in protecting our nation’s territorial integrity.

“Indeed, it is pertinent for the top echelons of our military to speedily evolve new combat strategy to bravely confront the callous terrorists who have continued to hold many parts of the North East, and in extension, Nigeria in ransom.

”I wish to pay a special tribute to some of our gallant troops who have been incapacitated while at the Theatre of War in the restive parts of the country.

“I salute the uncommon bravery of our lion-hearted fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in their quest to defend our Fatherland.”

Babangida also commended the Armed Forces for their resilience over the years in maintaining peace across the world in United Nations and African Union missions among others.

“I urge all Nigerians to support our military at all times,” he added.

The former president cautioned the military against active involvement in partisan politics.

“The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is coming at a critical period, when teeming Nigerian electorates will go to the polls next month to elect their new leaders at various levels of government.

”Elections have tested our unity as a people, while also posing threats to our socio-cultural diversity and challenging our common destiny.l,” he noted.