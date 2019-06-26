Declaring the training open for soldiers of the 23 Brigade and Yola Air Force Base, Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, NHRC, said the exercise was being conducted in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojukwu was represented by Mr Harry Ogwuche, the commisssion’s Director of Women, Children and Vulnerable Group.

Ojukwu said the training would ensure effective mainstreaming of human rights and humanitarian norms and principles into counter-insurgency operations by the military and other security agencies involved in operation.

According to him, the training will also build the capacity of the personnel to appreciate their role of protecting civilians.

He explained that at the end of the training, the nation would have a crop of security personnel that were conscious of ensuring respect for human rights and fundamental freedom in their operations.

He lauded military service chiefs for their cooperation in facilitating the training.

In his remark, the representative of UNHCR, Mr Tejan Cole, lamented the growing displacement of people worldwide due to violent conflicts.

He, however, said that UNHCR remained committed to supporting NHRC activities in the north east and other areas of conflict in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Flt. Lt. Agro Agbera, appreciated the commission for the training opportunity, and assured their continued commitments to operate in line with rules of engagements and respect for human rights.