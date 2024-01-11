Institute of Bankers backs CBN on banking reforms

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the apex bank on Jan. 10, dissolved the boards and management of Union, Polaris, Keystone and Titan Trust banks due to their non-compliance with the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

The CIBN in a statement by Akin Morakinyo, the Chief Executive of the Institute, on Thursday, reassured the public of the safety and soundness of the banking system.

Morakinyo encouraged the banking public to continue their transactions and activities without hesitation.

”CIBN would like to reassure the general public that the Nigerian banks remain strong and resilient and that the CBN is committed to ensuring a stable financial system,” he said.

Morakinyo said the institute would continue to support laudable initiatives of the CBN and other stakeholders for a virile economy.