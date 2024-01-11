ADVERTISEMENT
Institute of Bankers backs CBN on banking reforms

News Agency Of Nigeria

Morakinyo said the institute would continue to support laudable initiatives of the CBN and other stakeholders for a virile economy.

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]
Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the apex bank on Jan. 10, dissolved the boards and management of Union, Polaris, Keystone and Titan Trust banks due to their non-compliance with the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

The CIBN in a statement by Akin Morakinyo, the Chief Executive of the Institute, on Thursday, reassured the public of the safety and soundness of the banking system.

Morakinyo encouraged the banking public to continue their transactions and activities without hesitation.

”CIBN would like to reassure the general public that the Nigerian banks remain strong and resilient and that the CBN is committed to ensuring a stable financial system,” he said.

Morakinyo said the institute would continue to support laudable initiatives of the CBN and other stakeholders for a virile economy.

NAN reports that the CBN appointed a new management team for the three banks it earlier dissolved.

News Agency Of Nigeria

