Insecurity: Zamfara reopens some schools after 4 months, others remain closed

The statement said public and private schools that were categorised as “green’’ and “yellow’’ by the ministry should resume for normal academic activities.

“However, schools that were in the “red“ category remain closed until when the security situation improves,“ Ibrahim said in the statement.

The schools are resuming in the aftermath of the total shutdown of all schools on Sept. 1, 2021 when bandits abducted 80 students and three teachers from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area (LGA).

Five of the students later escaped a few days after their abduction while the rest 75 students and their teachers were eventually rescued later.

The bandits had earlier abducted 279 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara LGA.

All the girls were, however, released by the bandits on March 2, 2021 after several negotiations by the government.