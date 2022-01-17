RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Zamfara reopens some schools after 4 months, others remain closed

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara Government on Sunday announced the reopening of some primary and secondary schools on Monday, Jan. 17.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by Malam Shehu Ibrahim, Acting Director, Quality Assurance, in the Ministry of Education.

Recommended articles

The statement said public and private schools that were categorised as “green’’ and “yellow’’ by the ministry should resume for normal academic activities.

“However, schools that were in the “red“ category remain closed until when the security situation improves,“ Ibrahim said in the statement.

The schools are resuming in the aftermath of the total shutdown of all schools on Sept. 1, 2021 when bandits abducted 80 students and three teachers from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area (LGA).

Five of the students later escaped a few days after their abduction while the rest 75 students and their teachers were eventually rescued later.

The bandits had earlier abducted 279 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara LGA.

All the girls were, however, released by the bandits on March 2, 2021 after several negotiations by the government.

“Officials from Ministry of Education and and Zonal Directors will go round to see the level of compliance,” the statement said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen abduct another traditional ruler in Plateau

Gunmen abduct another traditional ruler in Plateau

Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home

Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home

Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians, with 111,062 cases recorded in 2021 – NCDC

Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians, with 111,062 cases recorded in 2021 – NCDC

Lagos Govt to close Marine Bridge for 75 days for emergency repairs

Lagos Govt to close Marine Bridge for 75 days for emergency repairs

2023: Women activists urge Adesina to run for presidency

2023: Women activists urge Adesina to run for presidency

Insecurity: Zamfara reopens some schools after 4 months, others remain closed

Insecurity: Zamfara reopens some schools after 4 months, others remain closed

Liberian Vice President says Africa needs a leader like Yahaya Bello

Liberian Vice President says Africa needs a leader like Yahaya Bello

APC Governors insist party's National Convention will hold in February

APC Governors insist party's National Convention will hold in February

Nigeria records 2 Lassa fever deaths, 222 new infections

Nigeria records 2 Lassa fever deaths, 222 new infections

Trending

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]