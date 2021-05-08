Insecurity: Wike says El-Rufai is reaping from evils he plotted against others

The governor alleged that El-Rufai was reaping from the evil he plotted against Rivers State in the past.

Wike said this when the Vice President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Obiageli Ejezie, led other leaders of the association to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to confer on him the aide, Kelvin Ebiri/2020 Good Governance Award for his outstanding achievements in project execution in Rivers State.

In a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri said the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised in 2015 to offer better governance than former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said, “There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on the rule of law. All of us are living witnesses that in 2015, it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan could not perform.

“So, Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.

“Now, you wake up every morning, students are being kidnapped in so-and-so state university; people have been killed in so-and-so state. It has become the norm.

“Just wake up in the morning and the first thing you will see on the front page of the dailies is ’10 people have been kidnapped in Niger State; 20 have been killed in Zamfara State, five have been killed in Imo’ and this happens virtually every day. So, where are we heading to?