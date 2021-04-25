RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Shehu Sani urges proprietors in Kaduna outskirts to close their schools

Shehu Sani says Kaduna is under siege.

Shehu Sani urges proprietors in Kaduna outskirts to close their schools. (Punch)
Shehu Sani, former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has advised proprietors whose schools are located in the outskirts of Kaduna state to close for the time being.

Sani said this on Twitter while reacting to the killing of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University by their abductors.

The students were identified as Abubakar Yusuf Sanga, Precious Nwakacha and Dorathy Tirnom Yohanna.

Describing the killing of the students as tragic, the ex-lawmaker said Kaduna is under siege.

He, therefore, advised school owners operating in the outskirts of the state to to close shop, saying the tragedies of the College of Forestry and now Greenfield University must not extend further.

Sani said, “It is tragic to learn that three of the students of the Kaduna Greenfield University were murdered by the bandits who abducted them. May their souls rest In peace. Let’s pray for the lives of the two nurses abducted at the Kajuru Hospital.

“The proprietors of schools located in the outskirts of Kaduna still operating should do the needful and not depend on luck.

“The tragedies of the College of Forestry and now Greenfield University must not extend further. We are under the siege of bandits; life first before education.

