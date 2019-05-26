The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to work with state governors to address insecurity challenges in the country.

Secondus gave the advice in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Saturday, May 2019, at a thanksgiving service by the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement by Ike Abonyi, his special adviser on media, the opposition party Chairman said the current security issues in the country are overwhelming to the government because the president allegedly runs an ‘isolationist system of governance.’

According to TheCable, Secondus also called on the Federal Government to come up with fresh strategies to tackle the security challenges in the country.

dailypost

“You cannot isolate the people you govern and expect to get the necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.

“That’s why they must try to carry the state governors along if they hope to decisively tackle the security challenges.”

The PDP Chairman also praised Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike for his victory in the 2019 gubernatorial elections in the state.

He said, “They were in Abuja, playing God, sending military, saying it will never happen but they forgot that nobody can surmount the army of God”.

Secondus also praised the people of Rivers State for standing in defence of democracy during the elections. He said the sacrifice and other challenges they went through would not be in vain.

Recall that on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike the winner of the state's gubernatorial election.

Wike polled 886,264 votes while Biokpomabo Awara of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) garnered 173,859 votes.

The margin of victory between the two candidates was 712,405.