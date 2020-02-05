Benson made this known in an interview with journalists after a closed- door meeting with the Service Chiefs at the National Assembly Complex on Wednesday.

“What we want Nigerians to know is that we are committed to the people 100 per cent to see that we assist the military, the armed forces to ensure this matter is brought to an end within the shortest time.

“The most important thing is that Nigerians want the security of their lives and their property protected,” he said.

The chairman said that the committee deliberated extensively with the chiefs and would report back to parliament for further legislative action.

“We are to a very good extent, satisfied with what the service chiefs said, we are going to table all they have said to see how to assist to end this situation with in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Benson said though military issues were not to be discussed in public, a number of issues were raised by the chiefs.

The lawmaker said that some of the issues required all stakeholders to sit down and discuss the way forward.

According to him, some of the issues have international dimension, which is quite different from what we see; there is ISSIS, there is ISWAP that we need to discuss in a very classified manner.