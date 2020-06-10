Members of the House of Representatives have pressed for a constitutional review that allows private Nigerians to bear arms and defend themselves against criminal attacks.

Many parts of the country have been subjected to one form of insecurity or the other for years, with thousands murdered and kidnapped, and millions displaced from their homes.

In the latest high-profile incident that has once again ignited public fury, Boko Haram attacked two communities in Gubio local government area of Borno State and killed between 69 and 96 people on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

During plenary on Wednesday, June 10, Usman Zanna, representative of Magumeri/Gubio Federal Constituency, Borno, raised a motion to condemn incessant attacks by the terrorists on villagers in remote communities.

The lawmaker said Tuesday's attack was a reprisal after the villagers had resisted an earlier attack and killed a couple of terrorists.

Zanna said he's worried that security operatives are overwhelmed and cannot fully protect lives and property of Nigerians.

Toby Okechukwu, a member of the House of Representatives, says Nigerians must be allowed to protect themselves [YouTube/Enjoy Chuks]

In his contribution to the motion, Toby Okechukwu, representative of Aninri/Agwu/Oji-uzo Federal Constituency, Enugu, said insecurity has penetrated every region of the country.

He said the inability or incapability of the security agencies to keep up should trigger the need for people to be equipped to protect themselves.

"When the people who are employed to defend you are not able to do it, you have no option than to fight for your own existence," he said.

The lawmaker also recommended that the Nigerian government should redirect its funding of social intervention programmes into further equipping the Armed Forces.

Mohammed Tahir Monguno, representative of Monguno/Marte/Nganzai Federal Constituency, Borno, backed Okechukwu's position, further noting that Nigerians should be allowed access to 'sophisticated arms' to better match their attackers.

Monguno, who lamented that his constituency is similarly troubled by Boko Haram terrorists, further warned the government to take the issue of security more seriously.

"Any government that cannot protect the lives and property of its citizens, ab initio, is not supposed to exist a minute longer than absolutely necessary because that is the primacy of governance," he said.

Security agencies have fought Boko Haram in the northeast for over 10 years [Nigerian Army]

Musa Pali, representative of Alkaleri/Kirfi Federal Constituency, Bauchi, offered a slightly different solution, proposing instead that local vigilante groups be used to defend communities.

Lawmakers criticise service chiefs, call for drastic measures

Zainab Gimba, representative of Bama/Ngala/Kalabalge Federal Constituency, Borno, appealed to members of the chamber to be more aggressive in their dealings with security agencies.

She said the Nigerian government needs to be as aggressive in fighting insecurity as it has done with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker said, "There is no single day in Borno State that Boko Haram will not kill people in one village or the other, and I believe that every life matters to this House."

Uche Nnam Obi, representative of Ahoada West/Ogba Egbema Federal Constituency, Rivers, reprimanded the service chiefs for failing to implement strategies to arrest the wave of insecurity in the country.

Lawmakers in both the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly have many times called for the replacement of all service chiefs whose terms have been prolonged past their expiry dates by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi reiterated the call for their removal, noting that they have shown they're incapable of solving the problem.

He said, "Let these security chiefs be changed. It's not a do or die affair.

"They must not sit there continuously if nothing is happening.

"Let them retool. Let there be a difference. Let Nigerian lives matter."

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected many calls to replace long-serving service chiefs pictured from left to right: Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar [Premium Times]

Musa Sarkin Adar, representative of Goronyo/Gada Federal Constituency, Sokoto, similarly lamented that many of resolutions on insecurity passed by the chamber have failed to make any difference.

He pressed for more decisive action on the part of lawmakers, demanding that the chamber should stop granting requests to fund security if it cannot be accounted for or give good results.

"Things are happening in a bad way and we're all talking, and our talks and rules are not being respected," he said.

Fatuhu Muhammed, representative of Daura/Sandamu/MaiAdua Federal Constituency, Katsina, also reprimanded the service chiefs for their unsatisfactory performance and blamed them for the very low morale of young soldiers.

In his motion, Zanna urged the military to intensify patrols of vulnerable communities in the hinterlands so that people can go on with their lives peacefully without being displaced.

He also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to provide much-needed humanitarian support to citizens and communities affected by criminal attacks.

The motion was unanimously passed when Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, put it to a voice vote.