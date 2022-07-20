Public Affairs Officer of the Commission in Kaduna, Mr Rabiu Gaga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday that the exercise covering some parts in nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) commenced July 13 and would end July 30.
Insecurity: Ongoing trial census hitch-free in Kaduna – Official
The National Population Commission (NPC) in Kaduna State says the ongoing trial census in some parts of the state is going according to plan with no hitches experienced.
He listed the LGAs as Makarfi, Kudan and Zaria in Kaduna North Senatorial District; Igabi, Kaduna North and Chikun in Kaduna Central, as well as Sanga, Jaba and Kachia in Kaduna South.
“The exercise has been hitch-free so far and this is heartwarming as it serves as an indicator to the anticipated success of the forth-coming headcount, slated for next year.
“ We will use this exercise to prepare fully for the census proper; so far, no challenges whatsoever, and we are praying that similar scenario manifests during the main head-count next year,” he said.
According to him, the usual controversy associated with the recruitment of ad-hoc staff during most such exercises in the country has not manifested because everything is being done online, with utmost transparency.
“There were no complaints from individuals or groups about being short-changed in the recruitment, and so everything is going on peacefully; there are no outstanding issues that will distract us from the diligent execution of the main task”, he said.
Gaga commended the Local Government Council chairmen in the state for cooperating with NPC towards ensuring the success of the exercise.
“Council Chairmen have been very cooperative; they had attended the town-hall meeting prior to the exercise and pledged their cooperation; I am pleased to say they have lived up to their pledge,” he added.
NAN reports that Kaduna State had been facing security challenges for some time, raising fears of the possibility of encountering itches during the trial census this year, and the main population census next year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng