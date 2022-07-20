RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: On-going trial census hitch-free in Kaduna – official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Kaduna state, says the on-going trial census in some parts of the state, is moving according to plans, with no hitches experienced.

Insecurity (ThisNigeria)
Insecurity (ThisNigeria)

Public Affairs Officer of the Commission in Kaduna, Mr Rabiu Gaga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday that the exercise, covering some parts in nine Local Government Areas (LGAs), commenced July 13, and would end July 30.

Recommended articles

He listed the LGAs as Makarfi, Kudan and Zaria in Kaduna North Senatorial District; Igabi, Kaduna North and Chikun in Kaduna Central, as well as Sanga, Jaba and Kachia in Kaduna South.

“The exercise has been hitch-free so far and this is heartwarming as it serves as an indicator to the anticipated success of the forth-coming headcount, slated for next year.

“ We will use this exercise to prepare fully for the census-proper; so far, no challenges whatsoever, and we are praying that similar scenario manifests during the main head-count next year,” he said.

According to him, the usual controversy associated with recruitment of adhoc staff during most such exercises in the country, has not manifested because everything is being done online, with utmost transparency.

“There were no complaints from individuals or groups about being short-changed in the recruitment, and so everything is going on peacefully; there are no outstanding issues that will distract us from the diligent execution of the main task”, he said.

Gaga commented Local Government Council Chairmen in the state for cooperating with NPC towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

“Council Chairmen have been very cooperative; they had attended the town-hall meeting prior to the exercise and pledge their cooperation; I am please to say they have lived up to their pledge,” he added.

NAN reports that Kaduna State has been facing security challenges for sometime, raising fears of the possibility of encountering itches during the trial census this year, and the main population census next year.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Finally, Adeleke receives certificate of return from INEC

Finally, Adeleke receives certificate of return from INEC

ASUU strike: SSANU warns against disparity in varsity salaries

ASUU strike: SSANU warns against disparity in varsity salaries

Insecurity: On-going trial census hitch-free in Kaduna – official

Insecurity: On-going trial census hitch-free in Kaduna – official

Politicians who pick two nomination forms risk two-year prison term — INEC

Politicians who pick two nomination forms risk two-year prison term — INEC

INEC wants life ban for politicians guilty of vote-buying

INEC wants life ban for politicians guilty of vote-buying

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on military patrol in Borno

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on military patrol in Borno

Nigeria extradites citizen wanted by FBI for $3.5m wire fraud

Nigeria extradites citizen wanted by FBI for $3.5m wire fraud

Osun election: Ooni congratulates Adeleke, commends INEC

Osun election: Ooni congratulates Adeleke, commends INEC

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin