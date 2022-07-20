Insecurity: On-going trial census hitch-free in Kaduna – official

He listed the LGAs as Makarfi, Kudan and Zaria in Kaduna North Senatorial District; Igabi, Kaduna North and Chikun in Kaduna Central, as well as Sanga, Jaba and Kachia in Kaduna South.

“The exercise has been hitch-free so far and this is heartwarming as it serves as an indicator to the anticipated success of the forth-coming headcount, slated for next year.

“ We will use this exercise to prepare fully for the census-proper; so far, no challenges whatsoever, and we are praying that similar scenario manifests during the main head-count next year,” he said.

According to him, the usual controversy associated with recruitment of adhoc staff during most such exercises in the country, has not manifested because everything is being done online, with utmost transparency.

“There were no complaints from individuals or groups about being short-changed in the recruitment, and so everything is going on peacefully; there are no outstanding issues that will distract us from the diligent execution of the main task”, he said.

Gaga commented Local Government Council Chairmen in the state for cooperating with NPC towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

“Council Chairmen have been very cooperative; they had attended the town-hall meeting prior to the exercise and pledge their cooperation; I am please to say they have lived up to their pledge,” he added.