RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Obasanjo supports call for state police

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The former President said state police should be given priority above community policing to curb the wave of insecurity.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has canvassed for state police to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

Recommended articles

Obasanjo said the creation of state police would be a better option than community policing.

The former President said state police should be given priority above community policing to curb the wave of insecurity.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President said this when the leadership of the National Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria paid him a visit in Abeokuta on Wednesday, April 21, 2022.

Obasanjo spoke on the need to strengthen the traditional system and local government administration.

Our situation in Nigeria concerns everyone, particularly the case of terrorism. The case has gotten over the issue of community police. It is now state police. It is from that state police that we can now be talking about community police,” he said.

Speaking on the local government administration, Obasanjo stated, “I prepared it during the popular Murtala/Obasanjo administration because I believe that there was a need to enable that tier of government to work truly as a local government. They have their own executive, judiciary and legislature.

They were working and they were very visible, building and managing roads, looking into education, health, local administration, agriculture, but they were all gone.

Obasanjo, who was presented with a letter of a life patron, assured that he would look into their request, assuring that he would be available on request for their needs.

Speaking on the initiative, the former President, who commended the people behind the formation of the body, said the development clearly showed that some local government chairmen in the country were better than some top elected leaders.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: Wike says only death can make him step down

2023 Presidency: Wike says only death can make him step down

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race

Insecurity: Obasanjo supports call for state police

Insecurity: Obasanjo supports call for state police

NEMA confirms 1 dead in Lagos tanker crash

NEMA confirms 1 dead in Lagos tanker crash

OPEC daily basket price now $108.81 per barrel

OPEC daily basket price now $108.81 per barrel

Kaduna residents want return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

Kaduna residents want return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

2023: PDP faults APC over prices of nomination forms

2023: PDP faults APC over prices of nomination forms

Former lawmaker, businessman jailed for smuggling antiques in Egypt

Former lawmaker, businessman jailed for smuggling antiques in Egypt

APC high cost of nomination forms will disenfranchise Nigerians- PDP, NNPP

APC high cost of nomination forms will disenfranchise Nigerians- PDP, NNPP

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]