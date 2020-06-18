Mungono, who led the team on a sympathy visit to Gov. Aminu Masari, said the delegation was dispatched to commiserate with the government and people of the state.

He noted that part of their mandate was also to meet with the governor and relevant stakeholders, to enable them map out strategies on the way forward and proffer solutions to the unfortunate occurrences.

The NSA disclosed that President Buhari was sad over the security challenges in Katsina State, northwest region and other parts of the country.

“As professionals in security matters; we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that we nip the evil on the bud,” he said.

Monguno added that the team had assessed the security situation on ground, adding that more strategies would be adopted to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, the NSA, Babagana Monguno and the Security Chiefs, paid condolence visit to the Emirs of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman and Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar-Faruk.

Monguno, who spoke at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, told the monarchs that the team was dispatched on the presidential order to commiserate with people of the state.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to end the bandits’ attack and restore peace to the state.

Responding, Usman who spoke on behalf of the two emirs thanked the delegation for the visit, saying that some disgruntled elements were sabotaging President Buhari administration's effort toward peace building in the state.

The monarch enjoined the media to ensure accuracy, fairness and objectivity in their reportage of incidents and security situation in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Monguno was accompanied in the visit by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Muhammad Usman, the Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmad Rufai and the Director, Department of State Security (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.