RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Minister urges community leaders to support security agencies

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Myhammad Dingyadi has called on community leaders to support security agencies in the fight against bandits and other elements threatening peace and security of the country.

Alhaji-Muhammad-Maigari-Dingyadi (Independent)
Alhaji-Muhammad-Maigari-Dingyadi (Independent)

The minister made the call at an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said the call followed security checks that confirmed that most of banditry activities were perpetrated by people living in contiguous communities.

According to him, the people use unpatriotic people in the same communities as agents that aid them with intelligence in carrying out their nefarious activities.

“I, therefore, call on community leaders to appeal to all peace loving members of their communities to cooperate with security agencies in their efforts at fighting bandits and other elements threatening peace and security,” he said.

The minister said policing infrastructure are currently receiving attention, to strengthen kinetic operations against mindless persons or groups orchestrating violence against Nigerians.

He said the recent deployment of drones by the Nigeria Police, for surveillance of vulnerable locations and additional Explosive Ordinance Devices to detect bombs and other covert measures would help in curtailing violent crimes.

According to him, the Police is also re-strategizing its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to crushing all forms of security challenges in the country.

The minister said the recent unfortunate security developments in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, and some parts of Sokoto States were of serious concern to government

He said the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining peace to create conducive environment for economic growth, would continue to require the support of the media.

Dingyadi said the idea was to promote inclusiveness and consistent campaign against enemies of the collective good of Nigerians.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russian troops withdraw from northern Ukraine

Russian troops withdraw from northern Ukraine

Britain sanctions Putin’s daughters over war in Ukraine

Britain sanctions Putin’s daughters over war in Ukraine

NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training

NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training

Court strikes out 8 out of 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Court strikes out 8 out of 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi on one-day working visit

VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi on one-day working visit

Enugu East traditional rulers wade into zoning controversy

Enugu East traditional rulers wade into zoning controversy

'You're a presidential gambler' Melaye blasts Fayose over comments on Atiku, Saraki

'You're a presidential gambler' Melaye blasts Fayose over comments on Atiku, Saraki

When I reflect on my Policies, I get confident Nigerians will back APC, Says Buhari

When I reflect on my Policies, I get confident Nigerians will back APC, Says Buhari

Buhari seeks fresh loan to finance 2022 budget as deficit hits N7.35trn

Buhari seeks fresh loan to finance 2022 budget as deficit hits N7.35trn

Trending

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]

Nigerian man jailed in UK for inciting violence in Nigeria via social media posts

Adeyinka Shoyemi. [Twitter:AdeyinkaGrandson]

UK warns against travels to 7 Northern states in Nigeria

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’