Insecurity: Minister urges community leaders to support security agencies

He said the call followed security checks that confirmed that most of banditry activities were perpetrated by people living in contiguous communities.

According to him, the people use unpatriotic people in the same communities as agents that aid them with intelligence in carrying out their nefarious activities.

“I, therefore, call on community leaders to appeal to all peace loving members of their communities to cooperate with security agencies in their efforts at fighting bandits and other elements threatening peace and security,” he said.

The minister said policing infrastructure are currently receiving attention, to strengthen kinetic operations against mindless persons or groups orchestrating violence against Nigerians.

He said the recent deployment of drones by the Nigeria Police, for surveillance of vulnerable locations and additional Explosive Ordinance Devices to detect bombs and other covert measures would help in curtailing violent crimes.

According to him, the Police is also re-strategizing its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to crushing all forms of security challenges in the country.

The minister said the recent unfortunate security developments in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, and some parts of Sokoto States were of serious concern to government

He said the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining peace to create conducive environment for economic growth, would continue to require the support of the media.