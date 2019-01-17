Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday, said insecurity was a major challenge globally as there was hardly any continent without its own peculiar socio-economic issues.

Akeredolu made this assertion in Akure at the Ondo State Security Summit 2019 with the theme: “Improving Security Architecture in Ondo State for Sustainable Peace and Development.”

He explained that the African continent grapples with serious challenges of existence, which have had debilitating impact on nations’ development.

“Poverty, occasioned by incessant warfare, inclement climatic conditions, unproductive economies in a competitive and unfriendly ambience and above all, visionless leadership, make the geo-political space occupy an unenviable position in global affairs.

“The combination of these factors had engendered insecurity. There is hardly any part of the continent that is totally free of crises.

“Nigeria, our dear country, has had her own share of this existential burden, a phenomenon usually associated with most transitional societies. Socio-economic crises have ensured that the country slips from one crisis to another.

“The deplorable situation often compels and uncritical and, most times, erroneous conclusion, which suggests lack of capacity to appreciate the enormity of these challenges by the political leadership,” he said.

According to the governor, the understanding of the current issue of insecurity as a global challenge will assist us to adopt the right measures to combat the menace appropriately.

“Our state awaits, eagerly, recommendations from this great gathering, which without doubt, will contribute significantly to the security of lives and property.

“It will also scale up our index on the Ease of Doing Business,” he said.

In his address of welcome, Mr Jones Ogunmusire, Chairman, Summit Planning Committee, said the summit was designed to make the state safe for its inhabitants, investors and also make way for capital inflow.

Ogunmusire, also the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Administration and Policy Planning, said the objectives included appraising the current security architecture, and project the future of the state.

He stated further that views and recommendations expressed at the summit and memoranda already received from the public would be harnessed, processed and developed into a draft Security Policy Document

The SSA further explained that the document would be presented to the government for the consideration of the Security Council, while those that required legislation would be sent to the State House of Assembly.

Delivering a lecture on the theme, Prof. Femi Odekunle, a Professor of Criminology, suggested among others, the establishment of an advisory social-science based ‘State Crime Prevention and Control’ body.

He explained that the body would be for articulation and coordination of the objectives of crime prevention/control instrumentalities in the state as well for crime/criminal justice administration data collation/analysis and production for regular inputs into the state’s development and security planning.

The Professor also suggested the execution, to start with, of an ‘Area Crime Prevention /Control strategy’, based on a statewide victim survey, to reduce criminal victimization of citizens in the state.

Dignitaries at the summit include Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Brig.-Gen. James Ataguba, Heads of security agencies, and traditional rulers.

Others were representatives of governments of neighbouring states of Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Ogun and Lagos; and the Areonakakanfo Gani Adams, represented by Yinka Oguntimehin.