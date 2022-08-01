RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Katsina State Government organises special prayer session

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Katsina State Government has organised a special prayer session for Allah’s blessings, bounties and intervention on the current insecurity bedeviling the state and the country.

Katsina Prayer (ChannelsTV)
Katsina Prayer (ChannelsTV)

Sheikh Abidu Yazid, the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the session said this at the 2022 prayer session in Katsina on Monday.

Recommended articles

Yazid said that the session was organised to thank Allah for his blessings and bounties as well as to seek his intervention in the current insecurity bedevilling the state and the country in general.

He said that Allah had tested many prophets and generations before us with different calamities at different times in which they overcame and also prayed for the country to overcome.

Earlier in a remark, the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, thanked Islamic scholars that participated in the special prayer session.

Masari urged the people to always pray for Allah’s intervention in whatever situation they find themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that prominent Islamic scholars prayed for an end to the insecurity currently bedeviling the state and the country in general.

They enjoined the people to also fear God and continue to offer special prayers continuously.

NAN gathered that similar prayers went simultaneously in the 34 local government areas along with the one organised in the state capital.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar-Farouk Umar, also attended the prayer session.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses

ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses

We are not recruiting, FIRS cautions against scam

We are not recruiting, FIRS cautions against scam

Yusuf Datti, Obi’s running mate disowns social media accounts

Yusuf Datti, Obi’s running mate disowns social media accounts

Arise TV host, Reuben Abati, clears Nyesom Wike on The Morning Show

Arise TV host, Reuben Abati, clears Nyesom Wike on The Morning Show

Motorcycle ban: 80,000 riders to lose job in Gombe, Jigawa – Unions

Motorcycle ban: 80,000 riders to lose job in Gombe, Jigawa – Unions

269 Army officers sit for Senior Staff Course exams in Kaduna

269 Army officers sit for Senior Staff Course exams in Kaduna

Mix reactions trail proposed ban of “Okada’’ nationwide with majority slamming FG

Mix reactions trail proposed ban of “Okada’’ nationwide with majority slamming FG

Insecurity: Katsina State Government organises special prayer session

Insecurity: Katsina State Government organises special prayer session

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

President Muhammadu Buhari calls an emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him. (Presidency)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)