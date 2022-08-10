RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Katsina lawmakers plan to meet Masari, Buhari

The Katsina State House of Assembly has resolved to meet Gov Aminu Masari and President Muhammadu Buhari over the deteriorating insecurity situation in the state.

katsina assembly (PremiumTimes)
The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Alhaji Ali Abu Al-Baba, stated this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

Al- baba said that the assembly was worried over the rampant reports of banditry in the state.

According to him, the current insecurity in the state is worrisome and unacceptable.

He pledged that the assemblymen would meet the president on the need for decisive measures against the bandits.

“Something urgently must be done to checkmate the activities of the bandits.

“We are therefore soliciting for the support and cooperation of all and sundry on the crusade against banditry.”

Meanwhile the lawmakers have supported the governor’s call for people to take arms against the bandits in the state.

