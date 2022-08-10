Insecurity: Katsina lawmakers plan to meet Masari, Buhari

Al- baba said that the assembly was worried over the rampant reports of banditry in the state.

According to him, the current insecurity in the state is worrisome and unacceptable.

He pledged that the assemblymen would meet the president on the need for decisive measures against the bandits.

“Something urgently must be done to checkmate the activities of the bandits.

“We are therefore soliciting for the support and cooperation of all and sundry on the crusade against banditry.”