The former president noted that security is the business of every Nigerian, whether in media, civil society, traditional rulers, religious leaders and politicians.

He, therefore, urged that security should not be left in the hands of the governments alone, urging Nigerians to join hands with the security agencies to secure the country.

Jonathan added that security was just not about defending the borders, but that the people needed to join hands too in securing lives and properties of the citizens, especially in area of access to food, water, and education, among others.

“It is very obvious that these days people don’t go to farm anymore because of one fear or the other. Everybody should be involved in securing the country. Yes, government will do its part but we as individual should also do our own part.

“My humble suggestion is that government and stakeholders should do a lot of dialogue, when you start talking sometimes it reduces the anger in people. We must build this issue of human security and the security of the country.“

He also urged Nigerians to have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avoid electoral crisis each time there was a general elections.

“Where there is no confidence in the electoral umpire, people resort to crisis. But unfortunately, sometimes when the result come out, the damage would have been done.

“I urge the National Assembly (NASS), while looking at the law, they should allow the use electronic means of transmitting results for the sake of transparency as well as avoiding electoral crisis.“

The former President, however, stressed the need for Nigerians to come together to develop certain culture that would make the country grow and develop better.

This, he said, would go a long way in reducing tension, crisis and other social vices among Nigerians, especially the youth.

Jonathan urged the participants to avail themselves of the knowledge acquired during the course of the training into carrying out their lawful and professional duties.

Also, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, said that though there were still pockets of attacks by the insurgents and bandits, generally, insecurity had drastically reduced, especially with the induction of the Super Tucano aircraft.

He urged Nigerians to oblige the security agencies relevant information as the nation’s quest to tackle insurgency and other criminal activities are sacrosanct.

Irabor, however, urged the participants to make the best use of the knowledge acquired during the course of their training to add value to their operations and the country at large.

The Commandant of the college, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, noted that the inauguration was an enduring tradition to formally launch participants into the course as well as admitting them into the culture of excellence of the college.

According to him, since the inception of the college in 1992, it has continued to deliver on its core mandate of providing strategic level training in the area of management of defence and research.

“Over the last 29 years, the college has graduated 2,543 students from Africa and other friendly nations on higher defence management and strategic course.“

The commandant, however, urged the participants to live by the core values of the college, ranging from excellence, courage patriotism and integrity.