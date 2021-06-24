CDS Irabor meets with retired officers from South West on security challenges

He said the meeting was to tap from the wealth of experience and knowledge of the retired officers and other stakeholders.

“Whatever experience and solutions gathered from the meeting will help in tackling various security challenges in Nigeria.

“With your wealth of experience and knowledge acquired over the years, we believe there is no better cross-section of Nigerians that should better engaged than you.

“You are most qualified and knowledgeable on issues of security and because of this, we have brought you here, you know security issues in your neighbourhood,” Irabor said.

The CDS urged the participants to be sincere, forthcoming and open during the meeting, urging them to be committed to the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Irabor said the armed forces would leverage on the wealth of experience of the retired officers for the betterment of the region and Nigeria in general.

The CDS said the military had been re-assessing their operational engagement on daily basis in other to improve on the security of the country.

In his remark, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, appreciated the CDS for trying to tap from the experience of the retired senior officers.

Chibuisi said they had critical role to play in assisting the nation to tackle the security challenges in Southwest and Nigeria in general.

Also speaking, Rear Admiral Frederick Ugu, Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation (CDCIMIC), said the retired officers cannot be overlooked because on their experiences on security issues.