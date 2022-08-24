Insecurity: I can drive from Abuja to Kaduna without escorts, Keyamo boasts

Why is this important: Pulse reports that Kaduna is one of the contiguous states to Abuja and the major road linking the two cities, Abuja-Kaduna highway, is notorious for kidnappings, killings, robberies, and other security threats.

While explaining the success recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of security, Keyamo noted that the government has been able to respond to challenges unlike the previous administrations.

The Minister, who also doubles as the spokesperson of the presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), said this in an interview on Channels TV.

The bold statement: Asked if he could drive on the dreaded 155km Abuja-Kaduna highway despite prevalent security threats, Keyamo said, "Some people do, I can do it. I can do it."

The Minister also used the opportunity to address the claim attributed to him that Buhari has reduced security challenges in the country to an all-time low.

Keyamo's word: "I saw headlines last week saying that I said insecurity has been brought to an all-time low by Buhari. I didn’t say so. It’s still the season of wrong headlines.

"I said what we met on the ground, Boko Haram in the north-east. I was specific and so they quoted me generally to say Boko Haram and insecurity throughout the whole country. I only said Boko Haram in the north-east, it has not been totally wiped out, but we have reduced this significantly.

“All the roads that lead to Chibok and Damboa in Borno, they are now passable. The issue of the farmer-herder crisis came to a height between 2017 and 2020. The World Terrorism Index said so. Not me. The body also said the attacks reduced so much in 2021. And further reduced again now in 2022. So, it’s a downward spiral in terms of the farmer-herder crisis.