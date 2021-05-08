Insecurity: Group appeals to Nigerians to shun war and seek dialogue

According to him, any nation that engages itself in war cannot have sustainable and viable economy and will witness food security threats.

He emphasised the need for every region to maintain peace, saying that war was not a solution to challenges facing the country at the moment.

“I am appealing to Nigerians especially youths from the southeast region to embrace round table discussion because dialogue is the only solution for any grievance.

“I was nine years when Nigerian civil war broke and I will not want it to repeat itself because this is how it started.

“I go round campaigning for peace because that is what we need now as a nation and I am appealing to youths in the southeast to drop their arms as they cannot win by firing arms but with the use of moral weapons,” Okpara said.

Okpara urged youths not to be in a hurry in addressing whatever challenges they are going through presently.

“If they feel there is crack in the leadership, they should exercise patience.

“We are going to handover to youths because our days are passing and it is not right to destroy what belongs to you.

“And no matter your grievances, you cannot use war to correct it,” he added.

He condemned the destruction of lives and properties currently going on in some parts of the southeast.

According to him, Igbo youths are known for their hard work and engage themselves in trade, academics and agricultural activities.

“I am surprised at such surge of insecurity in the area because they are not known with that.