Insecurity: Governors to hold emergency meeting with house of assembly speakers

Asishana Bayo Okauru, director-general of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), said the meeting is aimed at finding solutions to issues of national importance.

Okauru said the meeting would be held at Frazier Suites in the Central Business District (CBD) in the federal capital territory (FCT).

She said Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti governor and chairman of the forum, asked his colleagues “to promptly facilitate and enable the Speakers in their various states to attend the meeting”.

“It is expected that executive-legislature harmony will occupy the minds of the 72 people in attendance, to achieve rapid problem solving, just as crucial matters like the security of life and property in Nigeria as a whole, will feature,” the director-general said.

“We seek Your Excellencies’ indulgence to kindly facilitate the participation of the Hon. Speaker of your State House of Assembly at this important emergency meeting.”

In recent times, there has been an increase in incidents of banditry and insurgency in the country.