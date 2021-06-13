RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1] Pulse Nigeria

Governor Bello Matawalle says insecurity challenges in Zamfara state are getting worse by the day.

The governor said this in a statewide broadcast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Matawalle said despite efforts to curtail insecurity, banditry has reverted to how it used to be before his administration.

He, however, said the bandits and their sponsors will not be spared “no matter how highly placed”.

He said, “In recent weeks, the act of banditry has reverted to the ugly dimensions it had, prior to the coming of my administration.

“The marauders kill without regard for any rules of sanity. Women, the elderly, and children are not spared.

“As a result, a large number of people have been displaced in nearly every town in the state.

“You are witnesses to what we have accomplished from the beginning of our administration, particularly the peace and reconciliation efforts that we initiated and achieved.

“As a result, we have been able to shift our violent narratives to one of optimism and peaceful coexistence. Unfortunately, things suddenly took a dramatic turn and things are getting worse by the day.

“It is clear that some invincible hands are plotting evil against our people with the goal of making our state as terrifying as it were in the years gone by.

“My constant prayer is for Allah to reveal those who are perpetrating these cruel atrocities against our people.”

The governor assured the people of the state of his government’s commitment to eradicate banditry in Zamfara.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

Insecurity: Gov Matawalle says things are getting worse in Zamfara

