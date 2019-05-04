Ebozoje made the remark as Special Guest at the conclusion of a week-long sports competition, organised by the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Garrison, Abuja, for the rank of corporals and below.

He described training as one of the pillars of professionalism that increased troops’ proficiency, physical fitness and made them combat ready.

Ebozoje said with proficiency and competency, soldiers would be able to serve the country, protect its territorial integrity and offer citizens the environment to “thrive and prosper.’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that soldiers drawn from various formations and units participated in shooting, 3.2km endurance walk, map reading and obstacle crossing, among others during the competition.

NAN also reports that the army headquarters Garrison, representing Group C, with soldiers from the “Female Special Base Battle’’ emerged overall winners of the competition.

Group B, Army Headquarters, with personnel drawn from the Intelligence, Military Police, Legal Services, Finance and Army Public Relations, came second, while Group A, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Office with troops from Administration and Army Resource Centre, placed third.