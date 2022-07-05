RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has restated its appeal to the states to cooperate in ensuring that herders embrace ranching in ending the perennial Farmers-herdsmen clashes.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, restated the appeal in London during his engagements with some international media houses.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister is in London to engage.the international media and tink-tank on the progress the administration is making in various endeavours.

Speaking on the outcome of his respective engagements with “Reuters”, “The Economist” and “Times of London”, the minister said issues on security, economy, fighting corruption and power sector took the centre stage.

Mohammed said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had been able to find workable solutions to the perennial farmers-herdsmen conflicts worsened by climate change, forest desertification and demographic growth.

“Our solutions which can be found in National Livestock Transformation Plan has ranching at its core.

“All we are asking for is for states to cooperate more with the federal government to ensure that ranching take place in their states.

“Evidence has shown that in the states where ranching has been put in place, have less conflicts than the others,” he said.

Still on security, the minister told the media houses that the government is leaving no stone unturned to address the challenges and the efforts were yielding results.

“The success of our gallant military has resulted in about 51,000 insurgents surrendering between January and March this year alone.

“We have also been able to reintegrate about 1600 former fighters who had been able to learn one trade or the other,” he said.

The minister said the administration had taken very bold transformation steps to open up the economy.

He said they massively invested in infrastructure development as key to unleash growth, connect communities and help in breaching the gap between the have and have not.

Mohammed said the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill into law after twenty years of failures by previous administrations was another success story of the administration.

“With the Petroleum Industry Act, we have completely open up the oil and gas sector to investors.

“Importantly, we are now running NNPC as a commercial venture and we are going to be judged the way any other private company will be judged.

“This is already yielding dividends because a Canadian Trade Commission has already indicated interest to participate in the industry.

“Even oil giants like Chevron, Exxon Mobil , Shell have indicated interest also to come and invest in the oil and gas industry.

“We hope that certain decisions being taken by investing countries and the EU will not negate the gains of PIA,” he said.

The minister added that the 4000km sub Saharan gas line which will deliver our gas to Europe via Morocco is also a giant stride.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily – Sanwo-Olu

Fayemi swears in Agbede as new Head of Service

Fayemi swears in Agbede as new Head of Service

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations