Insecurity eroding NYSC objective – Olubadan

The Olubadàn of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, has stated that the age-long and laudable objective of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is under serious threat as a result of insecurity pervading the country.

Makinde approves Lekan Balogun’s appointment as new Olubadan. [Punch]
A statement issued by the Olubadàn media aide, Mr Dele Ogunsola, indicated that Oba Balogun stated this while hosting the management team of the NYSC in Oyo State, on Friday, at his residence, Alarere Ibadan.

The NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, led the management team on the courtesy visit to the Olubadan.

In his statement, Oba Balogun asserted that the level of insecurity is quickly eroding the noble idea and objective of the founding fathers of the scheme, which, according to him, remain one of the best attempts at unifying the country.

He called on the Federal Government to put more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

“Today, an average parent would not want his or her child to go far away from the home state in the name of national service because of the fear of the unknown which was unheard of in the years past.

“The gains of the NYSC scheme are too precious to be discarded on the altar of insecurity,” he said.

Olubadàn, however, promised his support and cooperation for the NYSC management in the state towards sustaining its objectives.

He also enjoined corps members currently serving in the state to make the best use of the opportunity and hospitality of their hosts to advance national unity.

In her remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator said the visit was to felicitate Oba Balogun on his ascension to the throne.

Ogbuogebe reeled out numerous achievements of the scheme across the country as well as the various interventions being made in the critical sectors of the national life, including education and health.

She applauded the Oyo state government for what she described as its unflinching cooperation, while also appealing to Oba Balogun “to see the scheme as your baby too.”

