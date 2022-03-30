Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

“It is of great concern how communities shield criminals living amongst them. There are criminals in every ethnic group and in every religion.

“If we want to end this kind of problem (insecurity), we must be ready to give up those we suspect to be criminals even if they are our sons and daughters,’’ the governor said.

According to him, peace can only be achieved if communities respect constituted authorities and report suspects to the security agencies.

“This is the only way we can live in peace,’’ he said.

El-Rufai tasked the traditional rulers to do more by living up to their responsibility in providing leadership.

“The situation in which youths have taken over leadership of communities is unacceptable.

“If the traditional institutions and other officials cannot provide leadership, we might as well dissolve them and hand over leadership to the youths if that is what will bring peace.

“I want to appeal to you all to rise up to your leadership roles and let us know those behind these crimes so we can deal with them,’’ he said.

The governor promised that the state government would take care of those displaced by the attack and return them to their communities.

In his remarks, Bonet, thanked the state government for its concern since the latest attack occurred and called for an end to wanton destruction of lives and property.

The traditional ruler commended the security agencies for their vigilance and sacrifices towards restoring peace in his domain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government has confirmed 34 persons killed and over 200 houses razed in an attack on Agban community in Kaura LGA on March 20.