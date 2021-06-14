Edwin Clark calls for national dialogue on insecurity

He made the call while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the state of the nation.

"I appeal to the President to convoke a national dialogue over insecurity and general violence with Nigerians of various ethnic nationalities."

He said any law banning open grazing by some state governments was legal and binding on any person or group of persons.

"There is no federal system where the federating units are not controlled by the governors, who are chief security officers of his federating unit.

"What we are practicing today is not a federation. Rather, what we are practicing is a unitary form of government and that is why the people want a new Constitution.

"The various calls by groups for secession and breakup of the country is not healthy. The President needs to have a peaceful government until he leaves office in 2023.