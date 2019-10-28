Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Commissioner for Border, Peace and Internal Security, said this on Monday during a quarterly, two-day training programme for personnel of the state government-floated Neighbourhood Security Watch.

Okoro-Emegha said that the relaxation spots had all been identified and the owners informed and warned to desist from such acts.

“The second part of this programme is to clampdown on such spots, to let its owners know that the government would no longer tolerate such acts.

“The criminals stay at such spots even late at night and they proceed for their nefarious acts from such spots.

“The clampdown is necessary because if such relaxation spots don’t allow the criminals to take-off from their abodes, the criminals would find it difficult to have abodes.

“We have further handed-over the activities of criminals in affected areas to such relaxation spot owners as they would be held responsible for criminal activities around those places,” he said.

The commissioner said that the programme would adequately prepare the neigbourhood security watch personnel for the arduous task of ensuring adequate security in the state, especially with the approach of the yuletide.

“It will also enable them to interface and get acquainted with the operations of relevant security agencies to improve their overall performances.

“It will also prepare them for the evolving challenges of crime and maintain the Ebonyi’s present rating as one of the safest states in the country.

“The training will also impart the requisite technical tips and information on security in them, enlightening them that security is not all about brandishing guns,” he said.

Mr Mohammed Bashir, Deputy State Commander, in Charge of Operations and Intelligence, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi Command, urged the participants to put into adequate practice the tutelage received during the training.

“The rate of indulgence in drug trafficking in Ebonyi is high and this can be attributed to the influx of people into the state due to the developmental strides of the state government.

“The NDLEA will enhance its operations in the state but most importantly, increase its awareness campaign on the dangers of drug trafficking and usage,” he said.

Chika Aloh, a participant, commended the orgainsers for the programme noting that it would enhance his knowledge of security to perform better in his duties.